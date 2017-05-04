Not Beating West Ham Would Hurt More If Chelsea Slip Up Too – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino admits it would hurt Tottenham Hotspur if they fail to pick up all three points against West Ham United on Friday and then see Chelsea slip up.



Tottenham are four points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and are frantically trying to reel in Antonio Conte's men, who have so far responded whenever challenged.











Spurs keep winning however and victory at the London Stadium on Friday night would cut the gap between the two teams to a single point, challenging Chelsea to respond again when they take on Middlesbrough on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.



Pochettino is focused on his team beating the Hammers, but admits if they do not and then Chelsea also do not win, the pain will hurt all the more.





" All is about trying to win games, to win points. If we are capable tomorrow to get the three points, you will see things differently and the percentage will be different for everyone", Pochettino told a press conference.

"In the end it’s up to us to win, but it’s up to them because they are four points ahead of us.



"How I told you before, all that happens for us will be good if we win.



"If we are not capable of getting the three points it will be difficult if they then fail", the Spurs boss added.



Spurs edged out West Ham in the earlier game between the two teams this season, beating the Hammers 3-2 at White Hart Lane, courtesy of goals from Harry Winks and Harry Kane (two).

