Pedro Caixinha’s Style Suits Me Down To Ground – Rangers Midfielder

Josh Windass believes that new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha's style of play suits him down to the ground.



Caixinha was appointed Rangers boss in March and the current squad are working hard to make sure they are part of the Portuguese's plans going forward.











Windass landed at Ibrox last summer from Accrington Stanley and earned initial praise for his committed displays.



The midfielder believes that the way Caixinha looks for the game to be played matches his own strengths and he is keen to use the remaining games this season to make an impression on the Portuguese, having missed the chance to do so when he arrived due to injury.





" He suits my style – explosive power and sprinting – and he likes us to get on the ball which is good for me", Windass said on the Rangers Podcast.

"When he first came in, I was injured which was a bit unfortunate, but I am glad to get in the team and hopefully I can stay there, although Saturday was obviously a massive disappointment for all of us", he added.



Caixinha will be looking for a strong reaction from his players at the weekend after they suffered a demoralising 5-1 loss at home against rivals Celtic on Saturday.



The Gers are due to take on Partick Thistle in an away Scottish Premiership fixture.



Rangers have won all three fixtures between the two teams this season.

