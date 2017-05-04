PSV Poised To See Off Everton and Tottenham Hotspur Interest in 15-Year-Old Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are close to scoring a big coup by convincing highly-rated young talent Sekou Sidibe to snub interest from Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.



The forward is just 15 years old and currently in PSV's Under-17s squad. Sidibe is rated as an exciting talent and PSV have been working hard to fend off the Premier League trio.











Now they are on the verge of succeeding as, according to the Eindhovens Dagblad, Sidibe is close to penning a three-year contract to stay at the Dutch giants.



From Friday, which is Liberation Day in the Netherlands, Sidibe will be able to sign the deal with PSV.





It is claimed that the 15-year-old has agreed the terms of a deal with PSV, meaning he will be continuing his footballing education at the club .

Sidibe has represented Belgium at Under-15 and Under-16 level and has been handed minutes in the UEFA Youth League by PSV, despite his tender years.



He has also turned out in the Under-19 Eredivisie.



It is unlikely Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham will bury their interest when Sidibe signs a new deal, but PSV will feel more secure about keeping the forward.

