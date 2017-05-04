XRegister
Inside Futbol

04/05/2017 - 14:25 BST

Ronald Koeman Admits Barcelona Dream

 




Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that one day he would like to take charge of Barcelona but has indicated that for the moment he is committed to the Merseyside club.

The former defensive midfielder turned out for Barcelona during his playing days and is considered one of the great Dutchmen who played for the Catalan giants during the 1990s.




Koeman was also assistant to Louis van Gaal when the latter was Barcelona manager in the late 1990s and has been touted as a potential future manager at the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman admits that managing the Netherlands and Barcelona are two dreams he would want to fulfill in his coaching career but he indicated that it is not going to happen in the near future.
 


He remains committed to Everton and wants to take the Merseyside club to the Champions League next season.  

The Dutchman told Catalan daily Sport: “As a professional coach, I have two dreams to fulfill.

“One is to manage my national team, Holland, but my obligation to Everton has prevented me from doing so.

“My other wish or dream, is to one day coach Barcelona. That’s the truth.

“Yes [but one day], as I owe a lot to Everton. We have a very good and exciting project and we will try to reinforce [the squad] to reach the Champions League next season.”

Asked what would happen if Barcelona contact him in the coming days, he said: “It’s hypothetical so I cannot talk about it too much at the moment.

“In football, as in life or business, everything can be talked and discussed about.”
 