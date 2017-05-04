XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/05/2017 - 16:36 BST

Rumours To Wait Until Summer – Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Kyle Walker Unhappy Talk

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists the whole squad at White Hart Lane are focused and rumours will have to wait until the summer, following speculation Kyle Walker is unhappy.

The Argentine manager preferred Kieran Trippier over Walker for Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal and the FA Cup semi-final two weeks ago against Chelsea.




Walker has been linked with leaving Tottenham, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Inter all claimed to be interested in offering the full-back a new home.

Pochettino though insisted that he has no problems within his squad and the entire unit are presently focused on finishing the season on a high while staying calm.
 


The Spurs boss will not be drawn specifically on Walker, but says that only at the end of the season will rumours be proven true or false.  

"All 21 players are focused to help achieve the things we want to achieve", Pochettino said at a press conference ahead of his side's meeting with West Ham on Friday.

"I am so calm. The players are calm.

"They know what happens inside.

"It's important that the fans know that the players are calm and we will see at the end of the season whether the rumours are true or not."
 