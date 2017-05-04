XRegister
06 October 2016

04/05/2017 - 22:01 BST

Sead Kolasinac Sets Decision Timetable As Arsenal, AC Milan and Manchester City Hope To Win Race

 




Schalke star Sead Kolasinac will decide between offers from AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City next week, with a move to England one that would net the 23-year-old an astonishing €140,000 per week.

Kolasinac is out of contract in the summer and Schalke are resigned to losing one of their key players, who is now weighing up his future.




According to German daily Bild, Kolasinac has yet to take the final call on where he will play his football next term and will decide next week, between Schalke's fixtures against Freiburg and Hamburg.

The defender is expected to land at either Arsenal or Manchester City, where a weekly salary of €140,000 is on offer.
 


AC Milan are still in the mix, but the Italian giants are believed to be outsiders in the race for Kolasinac's signature.

This season Schalke have collected just two points in the nine league matches Kolasinac has missed, underlining his importance to coach Markus Weinzierl.

The left-back came through the youth ranks at Schalke and represented Germany at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, before then opting to play his senior international football for Bosnia.
  