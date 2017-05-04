West Brom Move Wouldn’t Be Negative For William Carvalho – Carlos Carvalhal On Newcastle Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has stressed that joining West Brom would not be be a negative for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been regularly linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon in recent years, with clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool claimed to be keen.











However, the big teams are not queuing up to sign him ahead of this summer and West Brom appear in pole position, though Newcastle United have also been linked.



But Wednesday boss Carvalhal feels it is not a necessarily a negative for his compatriot if he joins the Baggies in the summer as he believes the midfielder will still get an opportunity to play in what he considers the best league in the world, the Premier League.





The Wednesday manager told Radio Renascence: “William Carvalho is top player.

“West Brom are not a top team but being at an average team in the best league in the world is not a negative for any player.



“He has the ability to be in a team with other ambitions, but if he goes to West Brom he will be joining the Premier League, which is a great stage, and where almost all players want to be.”



William played a key role in defensive midfield in Portugal winning the European Championship last year and has clocked up 153 appearances for Sporting Lisbon thus far.

