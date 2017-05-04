West Brom Prepared To Splash Cash For Inter Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are prepared to make an offer of €12m for Inter Milan winger Eder during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



With the Baggies barely managing to keep their place in the top eight at the moment after a poor run of form, Tony Pulis is already planning for next season at the Hawthorns.











Adding an attacking threat to their flanks remains the West Brom boss’ priority in the summer and his eyes have turned towards 30-year-old Inter winger Eder ahead of the transfer window.



West Brom are ready to make a move for the Nerazzurri winger but according to Tuttosport, the club are prepared to put on offer of €12m on Inter’s table for his signature.





Inter are said to be keen to consider offers for Eder as the club plan to sell him to raise funds for their own big plans in the summer transfer window and it seems a deal could be on the cards.

Eder has spent most of his career in Italy after he joined Empoli from Brazilian outfit Criciuma FC in 2006 and played for clubs such as Frosinone, Cesena, Brescia and Sampdoria before joining Inter in January 2016.



It remains to be seen whether at 30 he decides to seek a new challenge in England with West Brom or look for a move to another Serie A club in the summer.

