We’ve All Got Faith In Him – Tottenham Hotspur Star Backs Team-Mate

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has explained that his team-mates have full faith in Kieran Trippier, with the right-back putting in some impressive performances in recent weeks.



Trippier, who often plays second-fiddle to England international Kyle Walker, has made just 19 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.











But the 26-year-old has featured in six of Spurs’ last seven Premier League outings, starting three of those, including a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend.



Trippier also started in Tottenham’s 4-2 loss to Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup in late April and Davies stated that everyone at the club considers him to be a top player.





“As players, we’ve got every faith in him”, Davies told Spurs’ official site.

“We think he’s a top, top player and if he comes into the side or whoever the manager picks to start, it doesn’t make a difference to the way we expect to play.”



Davies, who praised Trippiers’ performance against Arsenal, feels Tottenham are benefitting from having two quality right-backs in their squad.



“I think he’s been excellent”, he continued.



“There’s a lot of full-backs in this league who’ve had a tough time against Alexis Sanchez and on Sunday I thought Trips marked him out of the game.



“Those performances are only good for the club and it’s fantastic when you’ve got two quality right-backs in this team that are pushing each other week in, week out.”



Trippier, who has represented England up to Under-21 level, joined Spurs from Burnley in the summer of 2015 and could be featuring on a regular basis if Walker is sold in the summer.

