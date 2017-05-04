XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/05/2017 - 13:53 BST

We’ve All Got Faith In Him – Tottenham Hotspur Star Backs Team-Mate

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has explained that his team-mates have full faith in Kieran Trippier, with the right-back putting in some impressive performances in recent weeks.

Trippier, who often plays second-fiddle to England international Kyle Walker, has made just 19 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.




But the 26-year-old has featured in six of Spurs’ last seven Premier League outings, starting three of those, including a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend.

Trippier also started in Tottenham’s 4-2 loss to Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup in late April and Davies stated that everyone at the club considers him to be a top player.
 


“As players, we’ve got every faith in him”, Davies told Spurs’ official site.

“We think he’s a top, top player and if he comes into the side or whoever the manager picks to start, it doesn’t make a difference to the way we expect to play.”

Davies, who praised Trippiers’ performance against Arsenal, feels Tottenham are benefitting from having two quality right-backs in their squad.

“I think he’s been excellent”, he continued.

“There’s a lot of full-backs in this league who’ve had a tough time against Alexis Sanchez and on Sunday I thought Trips marked him out of the game.

“Those performances are only good for the club and it’s fantastic when you’ve got two quality right-backs in this team that are pushing each other week in, week out.”

Trippier, who has represented England up to Under-21 level, joined Spurs from Burnley in the summer of 2015 and could be featuring on a regular basis if Walker is sold in the summer.
 