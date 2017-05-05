Aaron Cresswell Plays – West Ham Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their team and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium this evening.



The Hammers look safe from relegation, sitting in 15th spot with 39 points from their 35 games, and will be keen to do all they can to finish a lacklustre season on a high.











Slaven Bilic must make do without Diafra Sakho, Michail Antonio, Pedro Obiang and Angelo Ogbonna as he bids for his men to do better than the 3-2 defeat they suffered at White Hart Lane earlier this term.



The West Ham manager has Adrian between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a three of Jose Fonte, Winston Reid and James Collins. Sam Byram and Aaron Cresswell operate as wing-backs, while Mark Noble takes his spot in the side. Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew will try to pose an attacking threat with Jonathan Calleri.



If Bilic needs to change things he can call for Robert Snodgrass off the bench, while Sofiane Feghouli is also available.



West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Adrian, Fonte, Reid, Collins, Byram, Kouyate, Noble, Cresswell, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri



Substitutes: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice

