06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/05/2017 - 22:11 BST

Almost Impossible To Catch Chelsea Now – Eric Dier Reacts As Spurs Lose At West Ham

 




Eric Dier believes it is now "almost impossible" for Tottenham Hotspur to overhaul Chelsea to win the Premier League title, after they lost 1-0 away at West Ham.

The Hammers were pumped up for the derby clash on Friday night and took the lead in the London Stadium through Manuel Lanzini in the 65th minute, getting their just rewards.




Spurs were off colour, with West Ham's high energy style stopping Mauricio Pochettino's men from playing at anywhere near their best.

Had Tottenham won, they would have cut the gap to Chelsea to just one point ahead of the Blues playing against Middlesbrough on Monday.
 


But now Chelsea can win the title before Spurs even play again, if they beat Middlesbrough on Monday and then West Brom on Friday night.

And Dier admits that the title is all but gone for Spurs now, even though they will continue to fight for their remaining three matches.

"It was already going to be hard before, but now it's going to be even harder", Dier said on Sky Sports, when asked whether the defeat is a big blow to Tottenham's title hopes.

"We know it is [a massive blow], but we've been on a fantastic run.

"They made it very hard for us.

"It's very disappointing [to potentially miss out on the title].

"We knew it was going to be tough a long time ago. We brought it back to four points and after today it's almost impossible.

"But we will give everything for these last three games", the Spurs star added.

Chelsea are now sure to be raring to go when they lock horns with Middlesbrough, as Antonio Conte looks for his men to take full advantage of Tottenham's slip up.
  

 