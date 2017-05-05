XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/05/2017 - 14:10 BST

Antonio Conte Admits He Has Something Better To Do Than Watch West Ham v Tottenham

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits he may have something better to do than taking in Tottenham Hotspur's clash against West Ham United this evening.

Spurs are four points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table and can cut the gap to just one point if they can take all three points at the London Stadium tonight.




That would put pressure on Conte's men, who are not in action until Monday against struggling Middlesbrough.

Conte could have been expected to watch Chelsea's title rivals in action this evening, but with his wife and daughter in London, the Italian revealed he may have something better to do.
 


"This evening I don't know if I watch the West Ham against Tottenham game", Conte told a press conference.

"I have my wife and daughter and there is the possibility to have a dinner together in London.

"And it's a good chance to stay together this evening", the Chelsea manager added.

Conte will be hoping for Spurs to slip up against West Ham, something which would give Chelsea to chance to land a killer blow in the title race by beating Boro.

Chelsea are fighting for a domestic double in Conte's first season in charge and are also into the final of the FA Cup, where they will play Arsenal.
  