Arsene Wenger Will Be Really Happy With Me – Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he doesn’t have any problems with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger despite their numerous confrontations in the past.



Wenger and Mourinho have shared a frosty relationship since the Portuguese arrived in English football in 2004 for his first spell at Chelsea and managed to break the Arsenal and Manchester United dominance over the Premier League.











The current Manchester United boss termed Wenger a specialist in failure a few years ago citing his lack of success at Arsenal since winning the league in 2004 and there was even a physical confrontation between the two on the Stamford Bridge touchline.



Wenger said in his press conference ahead of Arsenal's match against the Red Devils that he is open to making peace with the Manchester United boss, but Mourinho stressed that there is no need for that as there are no problems between the two.





He added that he has been in football long enough to understand that problems on the pitch are not an issue off it.

Mourinho also added that Wenger will also be mightily pleased to face Manchester United on Sunday as the Portuguese is set to field a weakened line-up.



Asked about Wenger’s offer of peace, Mourinho said in a press conference: “He doesn’t need to because there are no problems.



“In the last match at Old Trafford we shook hands before and after the game and I remember that I met him in the corridor ahead of the press conferences, we shook hands again.



“He doesn’t need to make peace when there is peace. I am a big boy, I have been in football for all my life and I know that problems on the pitch are not problems anymore the next day.



“So for me there is no problem at all and I think he is going to be very pleased that I am going to change my team for Arsenal.



“I think he will be really happy with me.”



Mourinho is yet to lose to Wenger in a league game thus far and is expected to field a line up at the Emirates that will help him to keep his record going.

