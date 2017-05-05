Callum McGregor Keen For Celtic To Keep Game By Game Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is keen for his team to take one game at a time as they look to end the season on a high.



The 23-year-old has been in good form of late, netting two goals in two consecutive games against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Hampden and at Ibrox.











And now as they prepare to play St Johnstone in a league fixture, the youngster insists that it will be important for Celtic to win and extend their unbeaten run.



In spite of the league title already being won, McGregor doesn't want his team to take it easy in any way and feels they must take one game at a time to approach the season end in a positive way.





“It’s the old cliche of one game at a time and that’s what we’re going to have to look to starting on Saturday. We can go into that and hopefully do well", McGregor told his club's official website.