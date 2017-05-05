Celtic Star Admits Players Playing For Cup Final Places

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacking midfielder Callum McGregor believes that everyone at the club is playing for their place in the Scottish Cup final team.



The Hoops will be looking to win their third trophy of the season when they take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final, to secure a domestic treble.











The 23-year-old, who has been in good form of late, scoring in both his team's matches against Rangers over the last two weeks, insists that he and his team-mates have only one aim right now, that is to book a place in the playing eleven on 27th May.



And the matches Celtic play will be an attempt to prove to the manager that if given a chance they can win the final for him, McGregor feels.





“When you’re in the team, you need to keep doing well to stay in it and obviously you want to be a part of that day as well.



"So I’m sure all of the players between now and then will be doing their best to keep in the manager’s thoughts for it", McGregor told his club's official website.