Diego Simeone Denies Telling Man Utd Target Alvaro Morata To Make Atletico Madrid Move

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has dismissed reports that his club are interested in signing Manchester United and Chelsea target Alvaro Morata in the summer.



Simeone is claimed to have spoken to Morata during Atletico Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, a match which the Atleti lost 3-0.











The 24-year-old is reportedly unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu after seeing his chances limited, in spite of having returned from Juventus last summer.



Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in securing Morata's services, with Italian giants AC Milan also bursting onto the scene.





Simeone though confirmed that he has no intention of signing a player from Real Madrid and the only discussions that were held between him and Morata were nothing more than friendly chit-chat.