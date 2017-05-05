XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 13:14 BST

Diego Simeone Trying To Convince Chelsea and Man Utd Target Alvaro Morata To Cross Madrid Divide

 




Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is trying to convince Manchester United and Chelsea target Alvaro Morata to join him at the Vicente Calderon this summer.

The Real Madrid striker is considering his future at the Bernabeu after struggling to become a regular starter in his first season back at the club and has offers from England.




Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in taking him to the Premier League in the summer and even AC Milan have been in touch with his agent ahead of the transfer window.

But he has suitors in Spain in Atletico Madrid and according to Cadena Cope, Simeone has been trying to convince Morata to cross the Madrid bridge and join Los Colchoneros.
 


With Antoine Griezmann’s future at the club uncertain, Atletico Madrid are trying to sign another forward this summer to bolster their attacking reserves for next season.  

Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette is also a target but Simeone wants to bring in the Spanish international to lead their attack and is working behind the scenes to make the transfer happen.

However, Real Madrid may be unlikely to sell to their local rivals too easily and are expected to be more receptive to offers from clubs outside Spain if they finally decide to sell him.
 