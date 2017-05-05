Diego Simeone Trying To Convince Chelsea and Man Utd Target Alvaro Morata To Cross Madrid Divide

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is trying to convince Manchester United and Chelsea target Alvaro Morata to join him at the Vicente Calderon this summer.



The Real Madrid striker is considering his future at the Bernabeu after struggling to become a regular starter in his first season back at the club and has offers from England.











Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in taking him to the Premier League in the summer and even AC Milan have been in touch with his agent ahead of the transfer window.



But he has suitors in Spain in Atletico Madrid and according to Cadena Cope, Simeone has been trying to convince Morata to cross the Madrid bridge and join Los Colchoneros.





With Antoine Griezmann’s future at the club uncertain, Atletico Madrid are trying to sign another forward this summer to bolster their attacking reserves for next season.

Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette is also a target but Simeone wants to bring in the Spanish international to lead their attack and is working behind the scenes to make the transfer happen.



However, Real Madrid may be unlikely to sell to their local rivals too easily and are expected to be more receptive to offers from clubs outside Spain if they finally decide to sell him.

