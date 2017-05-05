Garry Monk Will Know What To Tell Andrea Radrizzani Says Leeds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk will know what to tell Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani when it comes to what he needs to improve the side for next season, Whites legend Eddie Gray says.



Radrizzani is closing in on acquiring 100 per cent of Leeds and is due to hold talks with Monk, whose contract expires in the summer, following the Whites' final game of the season, away at Wigan Athletic on Sunday.











The jury is out on whether Monk will sign a new contract, though he has widespread backing from Leeds fans to do so.



Gray is sure that Monk will already have plans in place to take Leeds forward, with the Whites legend backing the head coach to know who he needs to bring in to push the side to the next level.





" Garry knows the game and he will have in his mind what he needs if he's going to improve", Gray said on LUTV.

"I'm sure when he sits down with the owner and talks about next season, he'll put a plan to him with the type of player we need and how many players we need.



"We're going to need players, we've got to be honest about it.



"The present squad have done well, but I think we're going to have to add to it", he added.



Leeds have gone agonisingly close to securing a playoff spot this season and are all set to end their campaign sitting in seventh in the Championship standings.



Monk will want to sign off on the season with a win and his men will face an already relegated Wigan side on Sunday.

