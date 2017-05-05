He Could Be Big, Big Player For Rangers If Injury Free – Gers Star Backs Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has backed his team-mate Matt Crooks to be a big player for Rangers if he manages to steer clear of injuries.



Crooks, who joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley last summer along with Windass, has struggled with injuries in the present campaign.











The defensive midfielder managed to clock up just 97 minutes over three appearances in all competitions for Rangers, who loaned him to Scunthorpe United on a loan deal until the end of the season in January.



Crooks scored three goals and provided an assist in 12 league games for the League One outfit before returning to Rangers ahead of schedule due to a knee injury.





And Windass, who thinks Crooks could be a vital player for Rangers, is hopeful about the 23-year-old showing the best of himself next season.

“He has been really unfortunate”, Windass said on Rangers’ official podcast, when asked about Crooks.



“He is a top player and I think we haven’t seen the best of him.



“He could be a big, big player for us if he gets himself fit and does the right things.



“Hopefully everyone will see the best of him next season.”



Crooks, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2020, counts Huddersfield Town and Hartlepool United amongst his former employers.

