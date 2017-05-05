I Know What John Terry’s Going Through – Former Chelsea Star On Stamford Bridge Goodbyes

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise believes that it will be difficult for John Terry to leave the club at the end of the season.
Terry will be bidding goodbye to his boyhood club at the end of the season after having spent almost 19 years at Stamford Bridge after making his senior debut.
Wise, who himself faced a similar situation when he left the Pensioners in 2001 after a decade-long stay, insists that it will be emotional for Terry.
Reflecting back on his time at Stamford Bridge, Wise said that it is never easy for a player to accept the fact that he will be warming the bench at a club they have loved for all years and therefore a tough decision has to be taken.
Terry also took such a decision, according to Wise, and now he will have to stand by it, though it will be difficult.
"It was hard leaving and I know how John feels", Wise told Chelsea's official website.
"I was in that situation – shall I, shan't I, knowing I wasn't going to play. As a football player, you want to play.
"Knowing that you are just going to be left on the side, and he [Claudio Ranieri] had made the point to me that was going to happen; I had two years on my contract and even two years as a coach, but I just made the decision.
"John's obviously made the decision as well, and it's a tough one.
"I had such a good rapport with the fans, canteen ladies, everyone within the football club, I had a closeness with all of them.
"It was a sad day for me, really."