I Know What John Terry’s Going Through – Former Chelsea Star On Stamford Bridge Goodbyes

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise believes that it will be difficult for John Terry to leave the club at the end of the season.



Terry will be bidding goodbye to his boyhood club at the end of the season after having spent almost 19 years at Stamford Bridge after making his senior debut.











Wise, who himself faced a similar situation when he left the Pensioners in 2001 after a decade-long stay, insists that it will be emotional for Terry.



Reflecting back on his time at Stamford Bridge, Wise said that it is never easy for a player to accept the fact that he will be warming the bench at a club they have loved for all years and therefore a tough decision has to be taken.





Terry also took such a decision, according to Wise, and now he will have to stand by it, though it will be difficult.