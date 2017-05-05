I Want Solid 7s – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Outlines Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has revealed the criteria upon which his search for new players will be based.



The Portuguese manager, who took charge of Rangers in March, is expected to overhaul his squad this summer to make the Gers a more competitive outfit next season.











Rangers have flattered to deceive after returning to the top flight this season, with the Light Blues currently being nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 36 points adrift of champions Celtic.



And Caixinha, whose side were hammered 5-1 by Celtic at Ibrox last weekend, explained that he is only seeking players whom he can trust to perform on a regular basis, as well as players he knows.





“We say we only know the players when you really work with them on a daily basis”, he said on Rangers TV.

“One thing is for sure, we have identified the needs and the characteristics which are really good as a starting point.



“But we want to reduce the risks – so what I am going to look for are players that I know, either from having worked with them before or because I have watched them playing on a regular basis.



“To play on a regular basis for Rangers I don’t need a player who is a 10 one time in a season, and in two other games he is a seven and in the rest of the games he is a three or a four.



“I want a guy that I can count on to be between a seven and a nine, but at least the minimum he is going to give to me is a seven.”



Rangers have thus far played seven games in all competitions under Caixinha, winning three times and losing twice, with both defeats coming against Celtic.



Caixinha’s team will next take on Partick Thistle in an away league fixture on Sunday.

