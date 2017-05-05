If You’re Happy or Unhappy I Don’t Care – Antonio Conte Stresses Winning Mentality For Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has dismissed worries about players in his Chelsea squad being unhappy and insists he is more concerned about drilling a winning mentality into his men, as he knows it is impossible to please everyone.



The Chelsea manager has largely kept faith with a core group of players in the current campaign, meaning some in his squad have seen less first team football than they would have liked.











Others, such as midfielder Cesc Fabregas, have failed to nail down a regular spot and have had to be content with being handed the occasional start and being brought off the bench at other times.



Conte knows he cannot keep all the players in his squad happy, but says that is not his priority because he is looking for his men to put the team first.





Asked at a press conference how he can keep Fabregas happy with little in the way of starts, Conte replied: " I don't like these types of questions because you speak about happy and I speak to win, and to work very hard .

"I know to work very hard is not always simple. The player is not always happy to work very hard.



"But I think my target is to put in the head of my players a winning mentality.



"A winning mentality doesn't exist to keep the players happy, because it is very difficult to keep 20 players happy", the Italian continued.



"I want players ready to fight and to try to put themselves in the team to try to win together.



"Then if you are happy or unhappy for me I don't care."



Fabregas has been linked with leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with Italian giants AC Milan keen on securing his signature.



It remains to be seen whether the Spanish midfielder will stay at Stamford Bridge.

