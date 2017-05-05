If You’re Rangers Player, Holidays Should Be Irrelevant – Ex-Gers Star On Short Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Thomson feels the Rangers players need to embrace sacrificing their long holidays in the summer, especially if it ultimately helps to close the gap on rivals Celtic.



The Gers will have to play in the Europa League qualifiers at the end of June if they finish the current campaign in third spot.











Rangers are scheduled to end the season with an away trip to St. Johnstone on 21st May, meaning the Light Blues star will be getting just over a month before playing in the Europa League qualifiers.



Pedro Caixinha is expected to start pre-season preparations early in a bid to prepare his squad for the Europa League qualifiers and also to get them ready for the upcoming campaign, with Rangers flattering to deceive this season.





And Thomson, who turned out for Rangers between 2007 and 2010, thinks the Gers players should embrace the short holidays this summer instead of complaining about it.

“They have to [embrace the short break]”, the former midfielder said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“The players mourn if they don’t get a long holiday.



“I was a player myself and I loved the long holidays, you can have a nice break and get some rest.



“But if they come here next May and they close the gap with Celtic, then the holidays will be worth sacrificing.



“I think it’s a small sacrifice which the players should embrace and it’s something I would have given my right arm to be involved in.



“When you’re retired, you can have as many holidays as you want, you can drink as much wine as you want.



“But when you’re a Rangers player, holidays should be irrelevant.”



Rangers, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, need a point from their last four games to be sure of a third-spot finish.

