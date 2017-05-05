Inter Sporting Director Talks To Super Agent About Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio met Monaco midfielder Fabinho’s agent Jorge Mendes about the possibility of signing the Manchester United and Manchester City linked player.



The Brazilian, who has been in sublime form for Monaco in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving the principality club at the end of the season.











Besides Manchester United and Manchester City, Inter Milan and Napoli have also been credited with showing interest in Fabinho, who has scored 11 times and set up five goals in 51 appearances in all competitions this season.



Monaco value Fabinho at €30m, but the figure is likely to rise with several clubs showing interest in the Brazil international.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Ausilio had a meeting with Mendes on Wednesday evening.

Although the Inter Milan sporting director did not get a chance to talk with Fabinho in person, it has been claimed that the 23-year-old is open to the prospect of joining the Nerazzurri.



Fabinho, whose present contract with Monaco runs until 2021, has four senior caps for Brazil to his name.



It remains to be seen if the Manchester-based clubs now step up their interest in Fabinho.

