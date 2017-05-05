XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 13:02 BST

Inter Sporting Director Talks To Super Agent About Manchester City Target

 




Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio met Monaco midfielder Fabinho’s agent Jorge Mendes about the possibility of signing the Manchester United and Manchester City linked player.

The Brazilian, who has been in sublime form for Monaco in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving the principality club at the end of the season.




Besides Manchester United and Manchester City, Inter Milan and Napoli have also been credited with showing interest in Fabinho, who has scored 11 times and set up five goals in 51 appearances in all competitions this season.

Monaco value Fabinho at €30m, but the figure is likely to rise with several clubs showing interest in the Brazil international.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Ausilio had a meeting with Mendes on Wednesday evening.

Although the Inter Milan sporting director did not get a chance to talk with Fabinho in person, it has been claimed that the 23-year-old is open to the prospect of joining the Nerazzurri.

Fabinho, whose present contract with Monaco runs until 2021, has four senior caps for Brazil to his name.

It remains to be seen if the Manchester-based clubs now step up their interest in Fabinho.
 