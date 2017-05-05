XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/05/2017 - 11:25 BST

It’s Not Over – Manchester United Star Wary Despite Win In Spain

 




Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that his side's Europa League semi-final tie against Celta Vigo is still open despite a 1-0 win at the Balaidos last night.

A Marcus Rashford free-kick was good enough to secure an away win for Jose Mourinho’s men at the Balaidos as Manchester United took a giant stride towards reaching their first Europa League final.




Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard missed good opportunities to score in the first half and Manchester United could have even finished off the tie in Spain, but they remain favourites to beat Celta Vigo at Old Trafford next Thursday.

The Red Devils have not lost at home since September in all competitions but Herrera has warned that there is no room for complacency as Celta are very much alive in the tie.
 


But he also added that Mourinho won’t allow his side to relax and provide Celta a chance to repeat Athletic Bilbao’s famous win at Old Trafford a few years ago in the Europa League  

The midfielder was quoted as saying by AS: “Until the referee blows the final whistle at Old Trafford, the tie is still open.

“Yes, I already won at Old Trafford with Athletic and the coach is similar, but our manager won’t allow us to play like that.

“Great teams have suffered at the Balaidos but we have to respect our rival.”
 