It’s Not Over – Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Hand Chelsea Title Despite West Ham Loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will not concede the Premier League title to Chelsea, despite his men losing 1-0 at West Ham United on Friday night.



Pochettino was hoping to see his side pick up all three points from the London Stadium to cut the gap to Chelsea to just a single point ahead of the Blues facing Middlesbrough on Monday night.











But while Spurs were below their best, West Ham were in form and pumped up for the game.



Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the game for the hosts in the 65th minute, something Spurs had no answer for as they slipped to a defeat which now leaves their title hopes hanging by a thread.





But Pochettino is not about to hand Chelsea the title and insists that, with three games left, Spurs will continue to fight .

"It will be difficult. With three games to play. You have to try to give your best. Now we move forward", Pochettino told the BBC, when asked about Tottenham's title chances.



"It is not over. It is true that it will be difficult.



"Now we have to wait but thinking that it will be difficult to catch Chelsea", the Argentine tactician added.



Tottenham will now be crossing their fingers for a shock Middlesbrough win on Monday night, which would keep the title race alive.



Chelsea though could be ten points clear of Spurs, something which would mean they would win the title, before Tottenham can play again, as they face Middlesbrough on Monday and then West Brom on Friday.

