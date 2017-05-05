Josh Windass Aiming To Kick On For Rangers Next Season

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has expressed his hope to get even better for the Gers next season.
The 23-year-old's first season in Scotland has been a mixed bag of sorts, with Windass suffering from multiple injuries, thus being prevented from gaining the kind of momentum a player needs after moving to a new club.
In between, Windass has managed a total of 23 appearances for the Gers, scoring a single goal and setting up four more goals for his team-mates.
However, now that the season is drawing to a close, Windass wants to forget all about what happened in the part and try to focus on regaining his form, then pushing on to make further progress next term.
“I think when I first came in I did quite well. I was playing and my performances were quite good but then I picked up a few injuries as everyone knows and I’ve struggled for form ever since then", Windass told his club's official website.
Playing for Rangers, in front of over 50,000 fans brings with it its own pressure, and Windass insists that he has no problem handling it and proving to his manager that he is worthy of a spot in the squad.
“Hopefully I can get back to how I was when I first signed. It’s a totally different pressure playing in front of 50,000, and it’s not just that – it’s way from football and the scrutiny you get if you don’t win the game and you have to deal with that.
“I’ve enjoyed it and I hopefully I can do better next season.
"The manager is wanting to change things in the summer and everyone is playing for their shirt.
“Everyone here now should have that motivation to stay in his team and nobody should want to leave a club like Rangers and not want to play for a club like this.
"Everyone’s target now is to impress the manager to stay in his team.”