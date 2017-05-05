Josh Windass Aiming To Kick On For Rangers Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has expressed his hope to get even better for the Gers next season.



The 23-year-old's first season in Scotland has been a mixed bag of sorts, with Windass suffering from multiple injuries, thus being prevented from gaining the kind of momentum a player needs after moving to a new club.











In between, Windass has managed a total of 23 appearances for the Gers, scoring a single goal and setting up four more goals for his team-mates.



However, now that the season is drawing to a close, Windass wants to forget all about what happened in the part and try to focus on regaining his form, then pushing on to make further progress next term.





“I think when I first came in I did quite well. I was playing and my performances were quite good but then I picked up a few injuries as everyone knows and I’ve struggled for form ever since then", Windass told his club's official website.