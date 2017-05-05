XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 22:00 BST

Josh Windass Aiming To Kick On For Rangers Next Season

 




Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has expressed his hope to get even better for the Gers next season.

The 23-year-old's first season in Scotland has been a mixed bag of sorts, with Windass suffering from multiple injuries, thus being prevented from gaining the kind of momentum a player needs after moving to a new club.




In between, Windass has managed a total of 23 appearances for the Gers, scoring a single goal and setting up four more goals for his team-mates.

However, now that the season is drawing to a close, Windass wants to forget all about what happened in the part and try to focus on regaining his form, then pushing on to make further progress next term.
 


“I think when I first came in I did quite well. I was playing and my performances were quite good but then I picked up a few injuries as everyone knows and I’ve struggled for form ever since then", Windass told his club's official website.

Playing for Rangers, in front of over 50,000 fans brings with it its own pressure, and Windass insists that he has no problem handling it and proving to his manager that he is worthy of a spot in the squad.

“Hopefully I can get back to how I was when I first signed. It’s a totally different pressure playing in front of 50,000, and it’s not just that – it’s way from football and the scrutiny you get if you don’t win the game and you have to deal with that.

“I’ve enjoyed it and I hopefully I can do better next season.

"The manager is wanting to change things in the summer and everyone is playing for their shirt.

“Everyone here now should have that motivation to stay in his team and nobody should want to leave a club like Rangers and not want to play for a club like this.

"Everyone’s target now is to impress the manager to stay in his team.”
 