Kyle Walker Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play West Ham United at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture tonight.



Spurs know that taking all three points would pile the pressure on league leaders Chelsea, cutting the Blues' lead at the top of the table to just one point in advance of their game against Middlesbrough on Monday.











Mauricio Pochettino's men just edged out West Ham, 3-2, in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season.



The Spurs boss has Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back he selects a four of Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies. Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama will look to control midfield, while Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.



From the bench, if Pochettino needs to change the game, he can call for Vincent Janssen as another striking option, while Moussa Dembele is available to bolster midfield.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United



Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen

