XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 19:01 BST

Kyle Walker Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play West Ham United at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture tonight.

Spurs know that taking all three points would pile the pressure on league leaders Chelsea, cutting the Blues' lead at the top of the table to just one point in advance of their game against Middlesbrough on Monday.




Mauricio Pochettino's men just edged out West Ham, 3-2, in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season.

The Spurs boss has Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back he selects a four of Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies. Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama will look to control midfield, while Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.

From the bench, if Pochettino needs to change the game, he can call for Vincent Janssen as another striking option, while Moussa Dembele is available to bolster midfield.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen
 