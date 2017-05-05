Level At Tottenham Isn’t Too High For Me – Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Doesn’t Regret Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has insisted that he doesn’t regret his decision to join the north London side last summer, despite playing very little football this season.



The winger joined Spurs from Marseille last summer after long drawn out negotiations between the clubs in which the Frenchman was in London for close to one month before he could complete his move to White Hart Lane.











The 22-year-old has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and has played just 323 minutes of football this season over 15 appearances in all competitions.



Nkoudou admits that from the outside his move to Tottenham seems the wrong decision as he has played very little football but the winger thinks otherwise and feels he is not too far away from the level of football which is needed to play regularly for Spurs.





And he indicated that there is no regret on his part as it was a great opportunity for him to move to a big club and work with some very good players at Tottenham.

Nkoudou said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe: “From the outside you can, yes [say it was the wrong decision to join Tottenham]. ‘Why did he go there? He’s played so little’.



“Quickly I felt that the task would be difficult, especially after I stayed at the hotel for weeks waiting for the transfer to be finalised and so I ran out of physical preparation.



“But in terms of the level, I never felt left behind. I told myself that with work I would be able to do it. If I thought it would be too high, I wouldn’t have joined Tottenham.



“This year, I have played in great matches such as Chelsea, [Manchester] City, [Manchester] United and that level is not too far.



“Going to Tottenham, playing under a great coach, playing with great players, having the opportunity to play in the Champions League, it was an opportunity for me.”

