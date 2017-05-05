XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/05/2017 - 12:27 BST

Manchester City Haven’t Decided On Joe Hart And We Can’t Wait – Torino Supremo

 




Torino president Urbano Cairo has revealed Manchester City have given no indication over what they will do with goalkeeper Joe Hart and his club cannot afford to sit on their hands.

Manchester City allowed Hart to move to Italy last summer on a loan deal and the 30-year-old has been the first choice goalkeeper for Torino this season despite inconsistent form.




Hart has made costly mistakes and earned the wrath of the Torino fans, but Cairo believes that the Manchester City loanee remains a solid goalkeeper and errors are part and parcel of the game.

Torino have considered signing Hart again in the summer, but now he is expected to move back to England and the Italian side's president insists he cannot afford to wait for Manchester City to decide what to do.
 


He feels the English giants are unsure about what they want to do with the goalkeeper and Torino are not in a position to wait at the moment.  

The Torino president told Gazzetta dello Sport: “He is a solid goalkeeper.

“He has made a few mistakes but it happens, no one is blaming him.

“But City have no clear ideas on him and we can’t afford to wait.”

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the England number one this summer.
 