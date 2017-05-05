Manchester United Not So Much Better Than Us – John Guidetti Has Celta Vigo Hope

Follow @insidefutbol





Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti has insisted that there was not much between his side and Manchester United last night and believes it is possible for the Spanish outfit to get a result at Old Trafford next week.



A sumptuous Marcus Rashford free-kick in the second half was good enough to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win at the Balaidos in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.











Manchester United have not lost at home since September in all competitions and are overwhelming favourites to get the job done at Old Trafford next Thursday and reach the final.



However, Guidetti believes it is not an impossible task for Celta to beat Jose Mourinho’s men at Old Trafford as he feels there was not much between the two sides last night.





But he admits that Manchester United showed their experience in defending their lead after they scored the goal and feels it is going to be difficult for his side next week.

Guidetti was quoted as saying by Marca: “It was difficult for both teams.



“It was a very tough game and both defended very well.



"After the goal we hardly played a minute as they stopped playing football.



“They have lots of experience and it’s going to be difficult.



“They were not far superior from us and we were close so it’s not impossible.”

