Marco Silva Brushes Off West Ham Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City boss Marco Silva has brushed off reports linking him with West Ham and insists that his focus currently remains on the job at hand with the Tigers.



Since arriving on the Premier League scene, Silva's reputation has sky rocketed, with the manager taking his club out of the relegation zone.











Though Hull's Premier League status is still far from secure, the job the young manager has done with the team has not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs keeping an eye on him.



The Hammers are reportedly in the market for a manager to replace Slaven Bilic, who has failed to take the side to the heights they managed to reach last year.





Silva though insists that he is not concerned about any future move as his only loyalty right now rests with Hull and how he can help them secure their top tier status.