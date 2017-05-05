Mauricio Pochettino Plans To Bend Slaven Bilic’s Ear About London Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he may talk to his West Ham United counterpart Slaven Bilic about the lessons he has learnt about managing the Hammers at a new stadium this season.



West Ham, who will welcome Spurs to the London Stadium tonight, made it their home ground this season after moving from Upton Park.











The east London club have failed to make the most of their move to the new ground count as they presently find themselves 15th in the Premier League table with 39 points from 35 games.



On the other hand, Tottenham will be playing all their home games at Wembley next season as their new stadium is being developed.





And Pochettino said that he will seek advice from Bilic about the experiences of playing at a new stadium if he gets the chance to catch up with the Croatian tactician before or after tonight’s game.

“Yes, [it’s] a great opportunity to listen to him”, he said in a press conference on Thursday, when asked if he will have a chat with Bilic about the lessons he’s learned about managing a team at a new stadium.



“Be sure that many questions will appear after the game or before the game if we have the possibility to see [each other].



“Always it’s important to listen, to be open, to learn.



“Maybe he can advise us on different things.”



Tottenham, who have played their European home games at Wembley this season, are yet to lose a domestic game at White Hart Lane in the present campaign.

