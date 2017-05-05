No Pressure, It’s All Good – Jurgen Klopp Exudes Confidence Over Emre Can Contract Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that there is no pressure regarding the talks between the club and Emre Can over a new contract for the midfielder.



Can scored a sumptuous winner against Watford on Monday night to provide boost to their top four hopes but the German’s future at the Merseyside club is uncertain.











The German’s contract expires at the end of next season and there is speculation that talks over a new deal have not gone as smoothly as Liverpool would have hoped for.



But Klopp is calm about the situation regarding Can and insisted that there is no pressure and both parties have been showing enough respect for each other during negotiations.





The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “It’s no secret how much I like Emre and he likes the club too.

“It’s an absolutely normal situation and we are in talks.



“The two parties respect each other, there is no pressure and it’s all good; we want to keep our good players.”



Juventus are interested in snapping up the midfielder and are expected to jump into the race should Can decide not to sign a new deal and consider a move away from Liverpool

