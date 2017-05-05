Omar Bogle “Busting A Gut” To Shoot Down Leeds United, Wigan Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic boss Graham Barrow has vowed to involve youngsters in his side's last match of the season against Leeds United on Sunday, while revealing striker Omar Bogle is also desperate to face the Whites.



The Latics have already been relegated to League One, with the match against Leeds not one which will make any difference to their season.











The interim manager has therefore no inhibitions about experimenting with the squad as he has been doing since he took over from Warren Joyce in March.



Striker Bogle is expected to return for the game after recovering from injury, with the manager stating that the 24-year-old is raring to go against Garry Monk's side, who were in the running to sign him from Grimsby Town in the winter window, but would not pay the League Two club's asking price.





"I feel that I’ve experimented and used the squad over the course of the games I’ve been in charge", Barrow said via his club's official site.