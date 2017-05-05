Omar Bogle “Busting A Gut” To Shoot Down Leeds United, Wigan Boss Says

Wigan Athletic boss Graham Barrow has vowed to involve youngsters in his side's last match of the season against Leeds United on Sunday, while revealing striker Omar Bogle is also desperate to face the Whites.
The Latics have already been relegated to League One, with the match against Leeds not one which will make any difference to their season.
The interim manager has therefore no inhibitions about experimenting with the squad as he has been doing since he took over from Warren Joyce in March.
Striker Bogle is expected to return for the game after recovering from injury, with the manager stating that the 24-year-old is raring to go against Garry Monk's side, who were in the running to sign him from Grimsby Town in the winter window, but would not pay the League Two club's asking price.
"I feel that I’ve experimented and used the squad over the course of the games I’ve been in charge", Barrow said via his club's official site.
"There’s lads like Omar who should be busting a gut to play on Sunday now that he’s almost 100% fit.
"We’ve got one or two injuries anyway so I might involve some of the younger lads on the bench, and if possible get them on the pitch."
The 62-year-old manager also took time to reveal that he and his team are expecting a good atmosphere for the match, with the away fans coming in numbers to support their team.
The interim manager believes that the atmosphere on offer on Sunday will give his players a reminder about where they need to be at the end of next season.
"When the away end is full of supporters it always adds to the atmosphere.
"I’ve got a lot of time for Garry Monk and Leeds football club, and it’s probably not a bad game to play in the sense there’ll be a good atmosphere and it’ll be a reminder to the players that it’s what we’ll want to get back to."