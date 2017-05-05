Only Focused On Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino Not Thinking About Champions League Qualification

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is not thinking about Tottenham Hotspur qualifying for the Champions League for the second season running as his sole focus is on his side trying to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the league.



Spurs, who are up against West Ham United tonight, presently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 77 points from 34 games, four adrift of leaders Chelsea.











A win at the London Stadium would cut Chelsea’s lead to just a point, with the Blues not playing until Monday when they face relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.



On the other hand, Tottenham need just a point from their remaining four league games to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.





But Pochettino explained that he is not thinking about Champions League qualification as he is only focused on Spurs reducing their gap with Chelsea.

“The good thing is, we are looking to and are focused on trying to reduce the gap with Chelsea”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.



“We don’t know how many points we need to be sure of the Champions League next season.



“I hear that we need one point to finish in the top four but I am focused on trying to catch Chelsea and reduce the gap, not on other things.”



Tottenham, who beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday, have managed to win their last nine Premier League outings.

