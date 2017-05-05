XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 11:28 BST

Only Focused On Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino Not Thinking About Champions League Qualification

 




Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is not thinking about Tottenham Hotspur qualifying for the Champions League for the second season running as his sole focus is on his side trying to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the league.

Spurs, who are up against West Ham United tonight, presently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 77 points from 34 games, four adrift of leaders Chelsea.




A win at the London Stadium would cut Chelsea’s lead to just a point, with the Blues not playing until Monday when they face relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

On the other hand, Tottenham need just a point from their remaining four league games to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.
 


But Pochettino explained that he is not thinking about Champions League qualification as he is only focused on Spurs reducing their gap with Chelsea.

“The good thing is, we are looking to and are focused on trying to reduce the gap with Chelsea”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“We don’t know how many points we need to be sure of the Champions League next season.

“I hear that we need one point to finish in the top four but I am focused on trying to catch Chelsea and reduce the gap, not on other things.”

Tottenham, who beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday, have managed to win their last nine Premier League outings.
 