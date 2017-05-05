Pep Guardiola Confirms Claudio Bravo To Miss Rest of Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.



The 34-year-old custodian picked up the injury in the match against rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium last week and had to be replaced by Willy Caballero in the 79th minute. .











The injury means that the Citizens will now be forced to play Caballero between the sticks for their remaining league games.



The former Barcelona manager also took time to reveal that striker Sergio Aguero, defender John Stones and attacking midfielder David Silva will also miss this weekend's match against Crystal Palace.





Aguero injured himself in the match against Middlesbrough and is not expected to be back until 13th May against Leicester City.