Pep Guardiola Confirms Claudio Bravo To Miss Rest of Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
The 34-year-old custodian picked up the injury in the match against rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium last week and had to be replaced by Willy Caballero in the 79th minute. .
The injury means that the Citizens will now be forced to play Caballero between the sticks for their remaining league games.
The former Barcelona manager also took time to reveal that striker Sergio Aguero, defender John Stones and attacking midfielder David Silva will also miss this weekend's match against Crystal Palace.
Aguero injured himself in the match against Middlesbrough and is not expected to be back until 13th May against Leicester City.
Spanish attacking midfielder Silva took part in his first training session yesterday, according to the manager, and will require more time to recover. Stones though is expected to be back in their next game.
"Aguero is out. Hopefully he’ll be back for Leicester, but not in this game", Guardiola told his club's official website.
"Stones and Bravo are out.
"Claudio until next season and John maybe in the next games [he will return].
On Silva, Guardiola added: "Yesterday was the first training session. He is still not perfect."