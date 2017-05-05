XRegister
05/05/2017 - 16:04 BST

Personally I Can’t Have Another Season Like This – Tottenham Star Pulls No Punches

 




Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou admits that with an eye on next year’s World Cup, he needs to be playing regular football next season.

The Frenchman joined Tottenham from Marseille last summer but has struggled for relevance in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and has played just 323 minutes of football over 15 appearances in all competitions.




Nkoudou is unlikely to play many minutes in the remainder of the season and the winger has stressed that he needs to play more football next term to boost his chances of being in the World Cup squad for France.

The Frenchman has ambitions of breaking into the senior national team and admits that he can ill afford another season such as the current one for the sake of his dream.
 


Nkoudou said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe: “Personally, I cannot have another season like this.  

“I need to play more as the World Cup is in 2018 and you never know.”

The winger has played for the French Under-21s, but a lack of football at Tottenham has not allowed him to be a serious contender to break into Didier Deschamps’ senior squad.
 