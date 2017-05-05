Rangers Players Told To Fight To Get Fans Back On Side By Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson thinks the Gers stars need to fight hard for the club in the remaining four games this season to get the fans back by their side.



The Light Blues were thrashed 5-1 by Celtic at Ibrox last weekend; Rangers also lost an Old Firm derby by the same scoreline earlier in the campaign.











Rangers have lost five times in six meetings in all competitions with Celtic this season and the only time they avoided a defeat was when they played out a 1-1 draw at Parkhead in March.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight this season, have failed to make their mark in the Scottish Premiership as they presently find themselves in third spot with 58 points from 34 games.





And Thomson feels Rangers, who are likely to finish in third spot, should try to win back the support of the fans by faring well in their remaining four games this season.

“Lessons are there to be learnt from [the 5-1 loss to Celtic]", he said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“The good players try to rectify [their mistakes] and make sure it doesn’t happen again.



“A victory in the Old Firm derby could go a long way in getting the fans back on side.



“But it’s going to be a painful last four games now and a painful summer.



“The players will need to fight for the cause and fight for the club to get the fans back on side.”



Rangers will next play Partick Thistle on Sunday before taking on Hearts six days later.



The Scottish giants’ last two games of the season are against Aberdeen and St. Johnstone on 17th and 21st May respectively.

