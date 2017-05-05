Roma Stepping Up Efforts For Tottenham and Everton Linked Franck Kessie

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are set to sit down with Atalanta for another meeting regarding Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked Franck Kessie, but AC Milan remain in pole position for his signature.



The Rossoneri met the player’s agent and Atalanta earlier this week to define the agreement of a deal to take the 20-year-old to the San Siro during the summer transfer window.











AC Milan have agreed to pay the €28m figure that Roma are also ready to fork out for Kessie, but they are yet to finalise the details of an agreement with Atalanta regarding the midfielder’s transfer.



The Milanese giants have already agreed the outlines of a contract worth €3.2m per season with his agent and are expected to formalise personal terms in the coming days.





However, Roma have not lost hope of signing the Ivory Coast international and according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, they are set to meet Atalanta again for further talks.

It remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to add more millions to their offer to convince Atalanta, who are happy with the money AC Milan are ready to pay for Kessie.



Roma are also expected to meet the player’s agent again in the coming days and hope to convince him about their proposal as they look to push the deal for the midfielder forward.



Clubs such as Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham have been interested in Kessie, but they are yet to interfere in the tussle between Roma and AC Milan for him.

