XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 23:18 BST

Roma Stepping Up Efforts For Tottenham and Everton Linked Franck Kessie

 




Roma are set to sit down with Atalanta for another meeting regarding Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked Franck Kessie, but AC Milan remain in pole position for his signature.

The Rossoneri met the player’s agent and Atalanta earlier this week to define the agreement of a deal to take the 20-year-old to the San Siro during the summer transfer window.




AC Milan have agreed to pay the €28m figure that Roma are also ready to fork out for Kessie, but they are yet to finalise the details of an agreement with Atalanta regarding the midfielder’s transfer.

The Milanese giants have already agreed the outlines of a contract worth €3.2m per season with his agent and are expected to formalise personal terms in the coming days.
 


However, Roma have not lost hope of signing the Ivory Coast international and according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, they are set to meet Atalanta again for further talks.  

It remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to add more millions to their offer to convince Atalanta, who are happy with the money AC Milan are ready to pay for Kessie.

Roma are also expected to meet the player’s agent again in the coming days and hope to convince him about their proposal as they look to push the deal for the midfielder forward.

Clubs such as Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham have been interested in Kessie, but they are yet to interfere in the tussle between Roma and AC Milan for him.
 