XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 11:34 BST

Season Wouldn’t Be Good If We Don’t Make Champions League – Manchester United Star

 




Ander Herrera has indicated that the season would be considered a failure if Manchester United don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho has prioritised winning the Europa League over finishing in the Premier League’s top four and wants to win the competition to make it to the Champions League.




Manchester United took a giant stride towards reaching the final of the Europa League when they beat Celta Vigo 1-0 at the Balaidos in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night.

And Herrera again played a key role in helping his side get over the line and the midfielder credited Mourinho for helping him feel more important at Old Trafford this season.
 


However, he added all the good work of the current campaign will amount to nothing if Manchester United fail to earn the right to compete in next season’s Champions League.  

Asked about Mourinho’s influence on him this season, Herrera was quoted as saying by AS: “He has been very important for my growth.

“Under him I have been playing regularly, more comfortable and I am feeling important in the team.

“But nobody will remember anything if we don’t get things done and if we are not in the Champions League next year, it won’t be a good season.”
 