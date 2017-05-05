Season Wouldn’t Be Good If We Don’t Make Champions League – Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ander Herrera has indicated that the season would be considered a failure if Manchester United don’t qualify for the Champions League.



Jose Mourinho has prioritised winning the Europa League over finishing in the Premier League’s top four and wants to win the competition to make it to the Champions League.











Manchester United took a giant stride towards reaching the final of the Europa League when they beat Celta Vigo 1-0 at the Balaidos in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night.



And Herrera again played a key role in helping his side get over the line and the midfielder credited Mourinho for helping him feel more important at Old Trafford this season.





However, he added all the good work of the current campaign will amount to nothing if Manchester United fail to earn the right to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Asked about Mourinho’s influence on him this season, Herrera was quoted as saying by AS: “He has been very important for my growth.



“Under him I have been playing regularly, more comfortable and I am feeling important in the team.



“But nobody will remember anything if we don’t get things done and if we are not in the Champions League next year, it won’t be a good season.”

