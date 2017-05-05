Shouldn’t Have Let It Slip – Leeds Legend Pulls No Punches Over Playoff Failure

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has pulled no punches over the Whites' fall out of the playoff spots in the Championship and insists it should not have happened.



Garry Monk's men were third in the standings on 25th January and fourth in the standings as late as 14th April, but poor form eventually caught up with the Whites and they now sit seventh and effectively out of the playoff race, with just one game left.











Leeds fans were even dreaming of reeling in the top two and finishing in an automatic promotion spot earlier this year and Gray is of the opinion that having put themselves in such a good position, the Whites simply should not have let it slip.



Gray said on LUTV: "We've got to be honest. When you put yourselves in the position we were in, you shouldn't let it slip.





" If you're good enough to put yourself in that position then you should be good enough to hold on", the Leeds legend continued.

"I'm sure the players will be disappointed and you feel for them in a way because they will know themselves that they've let it go.



"But they have to think to themselves in a way it happened to Brighton and look what they did this season.



"We've got to put that behind us and push on from here", Gray added.



Leeds will have to chance to end their season on a high note this coming Sunday when they take on already relegated Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.



While Monk's side cannot realistically overtake sixth placed Fulham, they could draw level on points with the Cottagers, which may provide some consolation.

