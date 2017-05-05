This Is The Best Pressure – Jurgen Klopp Relishing Fight

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is enjoying the challenge of finishing in the top four and pointed out that no team would like to drop points at this stage of the season.



The Reds are in a four-way fight along with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United for the last two spots in the top four and have three games left in the season.











With the Manchester clubs dropping points last weekend, Liverpool’s hold on a top four place has strengthened but Klopp stressed that no team at the moment can even think about dropping points.



Jose Mourinho has indicated that he could field a weakened line up against Arsenal on Sunday, but the Liverpool boss feels no team would like to give away anything at this stage of the season.





And the German admits that with so much to fight for, he is enjoying the pressure at this time of the year.

Klopp said in a press conference: “We don’t count points, we need to get them.



“There is no club who can waste points at this stage whether it’s Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal. We all have to fight.



“There is a lot to go for, title fight, top four race and relegation fight but we’re focused on our race.



“I like this kind of pressure. Fighting for something really special is the best pressure you can have.”



Liverpool will take on Southampton this Sunday at Anfield as they look to consolidate their position in the top four.

