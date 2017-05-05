XRegister
06 October 2016

05/05/2017 - 12:16 BST

We Need Anfield Crowd Against Southampton – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he doesn’t want a nervy atmosphere at Anfield this Sunday against Southampton.

A win over Watford on Monday night strengthened Liverpool’s hand in their race to finish in the top four and they are keen to back that up with another win this weekend against the Saints.




With three games left in the season, the Reds are keen not to make any kind of mistakes in the run in and Klopp admits that it is normal that some sort of nervous energy can creep in under such circumstances.

However, the Liverpool manager is not prepared to see a nervy performance on Sunday and has urged the Anfield faithful to become a source of confidence for their team on Sunday.
 


Klopp said in a press conference: “Our plan for Sunday is to use Anfield.  

“For some people it’s a nervy situation, but we need to be brave, enjoy the game and use the crowd.

“I understand absolutely that people are getting nervous but Anfield is always more than good.

"What we’re going for is for all of us.”

If Liverpool win their three games left in the season they are guaranteed to finish in the top four regardless of what Manchester United, Manchester City or Arsenal do in their respective run-ins.
 