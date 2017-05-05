We’ll See – Arsenal Loanee Not Thinking About Future Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





On loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has indicated that he is just concentrating on finishing the season at Roma for the moment.



The Pole, who has been on loan at Roma since 2015, has been first choice goalkeeper at the Stadio Olimpico over the last two campaigns but is expected to leave once his loan deal expires in the summer.











Arsenal are yet to decide on his long term future at the club but his impressive performances in Serie A mean the goalkeeper has takers in Italy, with Napoli believed to be seriously considering signing him.



He is slated to return to his parent club at the end of the season but Szczesny is still not thinking too hard about his future and insisted that he is only concentrating on doing well for Roma for the moment.





Asked about speculation of Napoli’s interest in him, the goalkeeper told Sky Italia: “My future at the moment is Sunday’s match against [AC] Milan.

“For the rest, we’ll see.



"I am just thinking about Roma [now].”



Szczesny’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of next season.

