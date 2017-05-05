You’d Regret Letting Garry Monk Leave, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton thinks the Whites will live to regret it if Garry Monk leaves the club and joins another ambitious Championship side.



Monk, who took charge of Leeds on a one-year deal last summer, has managed to make his mark at Elland Road.











Although Leeds narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, after a disastrous run of form at the business end of the season, under the guidance of Monk, he retains the support of the fans to continue at Elland Road.



The 38-year-old has also insisted that his first choice is to remain as the head coach of Leeds, despite being linked with other jobs; there has been talk about Norwich City wanting him.





However, Leeds co-owner Andrea Radrizzani, who is set to complete his full takeover in the coming weeks, will be meeting Monk in the coming days to decide his future amidst speculation that the Italian might want to bring in a new manager of his choice this summer.

But Prutton feels Monk has managed to establish his credentials at Leeds and that the Yorkshire giants would regret their decision if the former Swansea City boss leaves the club and join another Championship outfit with ambition.



“To be blunt, if Monk leaves Elland Road and goes to another Championship club with money and ambition, that decision is going to bite Leeds on the backside”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“That’s how I see it and maybe the realisation is starting to dawn on the powers that be.



“As a manager you’re always auditioning in football – the old cliche of being as good as your last game – but Garry’s passed the test this season and passed it with flying colours.



“Like most other people, I can only see one logical outcome.”



Leeds will end their campaign with an away game against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

