06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/05/2017 - 12:55 BST

Agent of Liverpool and Manchester United Target Kasper Dolberg Plays Down Serie A Interest

 




Kasper Dolberg’s agent has insisted that he is yet to speak to any Italian clubs about his client’s future.

The 19-year-old Dane is one of the most sought after young talents in world football at the moment and further grabbed headlines this week when he scored in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Lyon in the Europa League.




The young forward has been attracting the interest of top clubs ahead of the summer window, with suggestions that Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping an eye on him – Reds boss Jurgen Klopp recently dubbed Dolberg "fantastic".

Dolberg also has interest from Serie A, as Napoli and AC Milan are reportedly considering making a move for the player, but it seems his agent is not aware of any interest from Italian clubs.
 


The striker's agent stressed that he is yet to speak to any Italian clubs about his client.  

He told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset when asked about interest from Serie A clubs: “I have not spoken with any Italian club.”

The 19-year-old forward has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Ajax this season and has a contract until 2021 with the Amsterdam-based side.

He also made his debut for the Denmark senior side in international football in November last year.
 