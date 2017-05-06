Arsenal Loanee Wants Premier League Football Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





On loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to play in the Premier League next season, which could scupper Napoli’s hopes of signing him.



The 27-year-old Polish custodian has been on loan at Roma from Arsenal since 2015 and is expected to return to England in the summer at the end of the campaign.











Roma are unlikely to extend his stay, but he could have an option to continue in Serie A next season as Napoli are interested in snapping up the Pole during the summer transfer window.



Szczesny has given very little indication of what he wants to do in the summer but according to Italian daily Il Mattino, he is unlikely to return to Italy next season because he wants to restart his career in England.





The Pole has tasted Italian football over the last two seasons and while he has played regularly, his preference lies in returning to England to continue playing in the Premier League.

He has a contract until the end of next season with Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners offer him a new deal this summer, which could spell out their plans for Szczesny.



The Pole could also opt to move to another Premier League club in the summer and start afresh his career in England at another top flight outfit.

