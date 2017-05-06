Chelsea Scout To Run Rule Over Target At Serie A Match

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are set to send an emissary to Milan this weekend to watch Roma defender Kostas Manolas in action against AC Milan at the San Siro.



The 25-year-old defender has been linked with a move away from Roma over the last few windows, but there are suggestions this could be the summer that a transfer might finally happen.











His agent has been sending mixed signals about his client’s future at the club and has pushed the ball firmly into Roma’s court by saying that the defender would only leave if the Giallorossi want to sell him.



Manchester United and Inter have an interest in the defender but Chelsea have been the ones who have been following the saga minutely and are considering signing him.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the west London’s club will send a scout to the San Siro on Sunday to further run the rule over Manolas ahead of the window.

Chelsea are preparing to act on their interest in the Greek defender in the summer and ready to slap in a £30m offer for the Roma man in the coming months.



Manolas, who joined Roma from Olympiacos in 2014, has a contract until 2019 with the Giallorossi.

