XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/05/2017 - 12:44 BST

Chelsea Scout To Run Rule Over Target At Serie A Match

 




Chelsea are set to send an emissary to Milan this weekend to watch Roma defender Kostas Manolas in action against AC Milan at the San Siro.

The 25-year-old defender has been linked with a move away from Roma over the last few windows, but there are suggestions this could be the summer that a transfer might finally happen.




His agent has been sending mixed signals about his client’s future at the club and has pushed the ball firmly into Roma’s court by saying that the defender would only leave if the Giallorossi want to sell him.

Manchester United and Inter have an interest in the defender but Chelsea have been the ones who have been following the saga minutely and are considering signing him.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the west London’s club will send a scout to the San Siro on Sunday to further run the rule over Manolas ahead of the window.  

Chelsea are preparing to act on their interest in the Greek defender in the summer and ready to slap in a £30m offer for the Roma man in the coming months.

Manolas, who joined Roma from Olympiacos in 2014, has a contract until 2019 with the Giallorossi.
 