06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/05/2017 - 21:19 BST

Crystal Palace Amongst Clubs Keen On Angers Striker

 




Crystal Palace are one of a number of clubs keen on Angers striker Famara Diedhiou, as they assess potential summer signings.

Angers have managed to survive in Ligue 1 this term, collecting 40 points so far from 36 games, but look to face a fight to keep hold of their brightest stars, of which Senegal international Diedhiou is one.




According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the 24-year-old is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Malaga and Freiburg, while he also has admirers in Turkey.

No side have yet presented Angers with a concrete proposal, but the French side are braced for an approach.
 


The Senegal star has made 29 appearances in the French top flight for Angers in the current campaign, scoring eight goals.

Angers only signed Diedhiou last year and he is under contract with the club until the summer of 2020.

The Ligue 1 side paid around €1.5m to snap up the striker from Clermont Foot, where he bagged 21 goals in the French second tier last term.

Diedhiou has won four caps for Senegal, scoring once.
 